The following Impact TV taping results took place on Tuesday night in Ottawa.

11/7 Impact TV taping results:

* One Night Only: Moose def. Impact Grand Champion EC3.

* Laurel Van Ness def. Traci Spinelli and Madison Rayne in a triple threat qualifying match for the vacant Impact Knockouts Championship.

* Taiji Ishimori def. Hakim Zane.

* James Storm def. Texano.

* Matt Sydal def. Tyson Dux.

* Johnny Impact def. Alberto El Patron.

* A table with Thanksgiving food is set up. They announce a 5 vs. 5 match where the person pinned has to wear the dreaded turkey suit.

* Richard Justice, Allie, Garza Jr, Fallah Bahh and Eddie Edwards def. Caleb Konley, Laurel Van Ness, KM, Fantasma and Chris Adonis. Edwards rolled up Adonis for the win. Eli Drake and Adonis bail. Security forces them back out and Jeremy Borash tells Adonis he is contractually obligated to wear the turkey suit or Drake will be forced to. Adonis puts it on and a food fight breaks out.

* Borash announces a triple threat Six Sides of Steel match for the Impact Global Championship at the tapings on Wednesday featuring Eli Drake vs. Alberto El Patron vs. Johnny Impact.

* One Night Only: Rosemary def. KC Spinelli.

* One Night Only: LAX def. Impact X Division Champion Trever Lee and Caleb Konley.

* One Night Only: Dezmond Xavier and Eddie Edwards def. Impact Tag Team Champions oVe.

* One Night Only: Bobby Lashley def. Fantasma.

