During last night’s Impact tapings in Ottawa, former TNA Champion James Storm gave a farewell speech confirming reports he would be leaving Impact Wrestling.

Storm signed a new two-year deal with the company back in early 2016 when the company debuted on Pop TV, shortly after Storm left and spent time in WWE NXT.

He stated on a recent Impact Wrestling call with media that he made the decision to return to Impact due to personal reasons involving his family and why he opted to not agree to terms on a deal to remain with WWE as part of the NXT brand.

Storm was one of the few roster members who have been part of the company since the early days in 2002 under the Jeff and Jerry Jarrett regime. He gained a big following as part of the America’s Most Wanted tag team with Chris Harris and later as part of the Beer Money tag team with former NXT Champion Bobby Roode. Storm would go on to have one reign as TNA Champion back in 2011, defeating Kurt Angle.

Storm posted the following to Twitter using the #ThankYouStorm.

Main Event Radio posted a brief clip of his speech to the fans in Ottawa last night.