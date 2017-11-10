While we haven’t received detailed Impact TV tapings reports from Ottawa the last two nights, a few notable things took place on Wednesday and Thursday night.

The company will hold one more night of tapings tonight in Ottawa.

Here are a few highlights from Wednesday and Thursday courtesy of Main Event Radio, who have been providing excellent coverage from the tapings on Twitter this week. For more on the Main Event Radio show, visit maineventradio.com.

* James Storm vs. Dan Lambert of American Top Team was setup for the tapings on Thursday in a Loser Leaves Town match.

Cowboy @JamesStormBrand will put his @IMPACTWRESTLING career on the line against @AmericanTopTeam's Dan Lambert. Is this the end of the road for the legendary superstar? pic.twitter.com/mdYT1B70bc — Main Event Radio (@maineventradio) November 9, 2017

* Eli Drake retained the Impact Global Championship over Alberto El Patron and Johnny Impact in a Six Sides of Steel match.

* Laurel Van Ness captured the vacant Impact Knockouts Championship.

* Ethan Page made his Impact Wrestling debut.

* James Storm gave his farewell speech to the company.

* LAX captured the Impact Tag Team Championships, defeating oVe.