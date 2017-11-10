Impact TV tapings

While we haven’t received detailed Impact TV tapings reports from Ottawa the last two nights, a few notable things took place on Wednesday and Thursday night.

The company will hold one more night of tapings tonight in Ottawa.

Here are a few highlights from Wednesday and Thursday courtesy of Main Event Radio, who have been providing excellent coverage from the tapings on Twitter this week. For more on the Main Event Radio show, visit maineventradio.com.

* James Storm vs. Dan Lambert of American Top Team was setup for the tapings on Thursday in a Loser Leaves Town match.

* Eli Drake retained the Impact Global Championship over Alberto El Patron and Johnny Impact in a Six Sides of Steel match.

* Laurel Van Ness captured the vacant Impact Knockouts Championship.

* Ethan Page made his Impact Wrestling debut.

* James Storm gave his farewell speech to the company.

* LAX captured the Impact Tag Team Championships, defeating oVe.

  • Al79

    Typical TNA, more stuff happens at the tapings than on the PPV.

  • Paul Meade

    This is 2 months of tapings in one week, their next PPV is in June/July