While we haven’t received detailed Impact TV tapings reports from Ottawa the last two nights, a few notable things took place on Wednesday and Thursday night.
The company will hold one more night of tapings tonight in Ottawa.
Here are a few highlights from Wednesday and Thursday
* James Storm vs. Dan Lambert of American Top Team was setup for the tapings on Thursday in a Loser Leaves Town match.
* Eli Drake retained the Impact Global Championship over Alberto El Patron and Johnny Impact in a Six Sides of Steel match.
* Laurel Van Ness captured the vacant Impact Knockouts Championship.
* Ethan Page made his Impact Wrestling debut.
* James Storm gave his farewell speech to the company.
* LAX captured the Impact Tag Team Championships, defeating oVe.
