Attendance for Bound for Glory

Last Sunday’s Bound for Glory PPV in Ottawa drew 650 fans at the Aberdeen Pavilion, well below the estimated 1,000 figure that had been tossed out previously.

Impact TV tapings the following few nights averaged around 350 fans. The company announced at the PPV (off camera) that anyone who purchased a ticket to the PPV would be allowed in for free. Anthem also worked with a local casting agency to bring in background fans who were offered $50 per night to attend the shows.

The final Impact TV taping took place last night in Ottawa, with the company filming enough footage that is believed to get them through the rest of November, December and most of January. They have not announced where the next set of tapings will take place, but another location in Canada is likely based on recent internal communications.

Source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Videos after 11/9 Impact on Pop TV

Impact Wrestling posted a few clips from this past Thursday’s show on Pop TV.