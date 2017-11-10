The Impact ratings for November 9, 2017 are in.

This week’s episode on Pop TV drew 250,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is down from last week’s show that drew 275,000 viewers. In more bad news for the company: the show didn’t crack the cable Top 150 for Thursday night. Last week’s show before Bound for Glory came in at No. 140 overall on Pop TV.

Impact Ratings

Impact, headlined by a brawl between Alberto El Patron and Johnny Impact, averaged a 0.04 rating among adults 18-49. This is down from last week’s 0.06 rating.