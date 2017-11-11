New details from the Impact TV tapings in Ottawa on Thursday have emerged along with results from the final set of tapings on Friday night at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

Results courtesy of The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online.

11/9 Impact TV taping results:

* Taiji Ishimori def. Trevor Lee to become the new Impact X Division Champion.

* EC3 def. Fallah Bah and Matt Sydal to retain the Impact Grand Championship.

* Chandler Park (Ethan Page) def. Jon Bolen.

* Dan Lambert def. James Storm in a Loser Leaves Town match. As reported earlier, Storm gave a farewell speech to Impact Wrestling thanking Jeff Jarrett, Dixie Carter and Bob Ryder.

* LAX def. oVe to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions.

* Kongo Kong def. Kaito Kiyomiya.

* Impact Grand Champion EC3 vs. Petey Williams went to a no contest. Matt Sydal attacked EC3.

* Laurel Van Ness def. KC Spinelli to retain the Impact Knockouts Championship.

* Sonjay Dutt, Garza Jr and Dezmond Xavier def. Trevor Lee, Caleb Konley and Hakim Zane.

* Bobby Lashley and KM def. Moose and Eddie Edwards.

* Kongo Kong def. Chandler Park.

* Impact Tag Team Champions LAX def. oVe and Sami Callihan in a six man Barbed Wire Massacre match.

11/10 Impact TV taping results:

* Taiji Ishimori def. Dezmond Xavier to retain the Impact X Division Championship.

* Rosemary def. KC Spinelli.

* Matt Sydal def. EC3 to become the new Impact Grand Champion.

* Laurel Van Ness def. Allie to retain the Impact Knockouts Championship.

* Moose def. Bobby Lashley.

* Xplosion: Eddie Edwards def. Hakim Zane.

* Xplosion: Impact Global Champion Eli Drake def. Brett Banks.

* Xplosion: Kongo Kong def. Phil Atlas.

* Xplosion: KM def. Kaito Kiyomiya.

* Xplosion: Hania def. KC Spinelli.

* Xplosion: Warchild def. Hannibal.

* Xplosion: Moose def. RJ City.