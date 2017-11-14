Talent quietly departs Impact Wrestling

Mahabali Shera has quietly parted ways with Impact Wrestling. Shera’s departure took place around two months ago according to a report by PWInsider.com.

Shera joins a growing list of talent that have departed the company in recent months including James Storm, Rockstar Spud, Bram, referees Earl Hebner/Brian Hebner/Brian Stiffler/Robert King, Reno Scum, Jeff Jarrett, Taryn Terrell, Eddie Kingston and Robbie E.

Update on Nashville office

Anthem has informed those working out of the Impact Wrestling office in Nashville that the day-to-day operations will be slowly transitioned to Toronto starting next year.

While not official, PWInsider.com reports that the move could go down as early as December 1. Many in the Nashville office are unsure about their future with the company.

As reported on in recent weeks, Anthem is continuing to make some major cost-cutting moves regarding Impact operations heading into 2018. Jeff Jarrett told Wrestlezone.com back in October that “Anthem is out of money” shortly after the company parted ways with Jarrett and his Global Force Wrestling promotion. This statement was just a month after a report by Sports Illustrated claimed Anthem was “hemorrhaging funds.”