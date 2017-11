The following is set for tonight’s Impact on Pop TV:

* Impact Global Championship: Eli Drake (c) vs. Petey Williams

* Impact Tag Team Champions oVe and Sami Callihan vs. LAX w/ Konnan

* Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim says goodbye

* Impact Grand Championship: EC3 (c) vs. Fallah Bahh

* More with Lashley and American Top Team.

* X-Division Champion Trevor Lee, Taiji Ishimori and Caleb Konley vs. Sonjay Dutt, Desmond Xavier and Garza Jr.

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of Impact later tonight.