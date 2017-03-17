Impact Wrestling Results – 3/16/17 (LAX returns, El Patron vs. EC3)



Impact Wrestling Results

March 16, 2017

Orlando, Florida (Universal Studios)

Alberto El Patron opened the show this week in Orlando. Commentary discussed El Patron being forced to relinquish the Impact Wrestling World Championship earlier in the week. He talked about beating Lashley last week and that if it wasn’t for politics, he would be standing here right now the champion and that he belongs here. EC3 interrupted and talked about earning title shots in this company and not demanding them. El Patron says he is in Impact to fight the big dogs and not “the bitch.” EC3 face palms Patron. Security runs in to break it up. Patron agrees to face EC3 later tonight.

"I love this place because here, I don't have to pretend to be something that I'm not" –@VivaDelRio #MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/xJU2rCZaNh — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2017

Backstage, Bruce Prichard, Dutch Mantell and others discuss the situation involving the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships and Decay stealing them back. Prichard has an idea to handle the situation going forward.

Laredo Kid and Garza Jr. def. Tyrus and Eli Drake.

Garza rolled up Drake for the win.

Footage airs of James Storm, Eddie Edwards and Moose overseas in Japan being involved with the Pro Wrestling NOAH promotion.

Brandi Rhodes vs. Kayci Quinn never took place as Cody interrupted and offered Quinn extra money to just stand in the corner. He challenges Moose to a match for the Impact Grand Championship and leaves with Brandi.

When the show returned from a break, Rosemary was attacking Kayci Quinn.

We return from commercial break and @TNA_Rosemary is attacking Kayci Quinn! Talk about chaos! #MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/ByAGFlXyho — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2017

Alberto El Patron def. EC3 to become the No. 1 Contender

Patron got the win with his armbar forcing EC3 to tap out. After the match, El Patron showed respect for EC3 and they shook hands.

Backstage, EC3 was fuming about losing to Alberto El Patron. Reno Scum was also interviewed.

At ringside, Jeremy Borash got another scoop. “She” will be on Impact Wrestling next week.

Trevor Lee def. Suicide, Andrew Everett and Braxton Sutter to retain the Impact Wrestling X Division Championship

Lee hit Sutter with a high knee to get the pinfall to retain. After the match, Sienna shows up and wishes both Sutter and Allie well because she will be a bigger nightmare for them than Maria ever was.

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships addressed

Bruce Prichard cuts a promo about how championships are not crowned in outer space or on the internet. He reveals four teams will be put in a match in two weeks to crown new Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions.

The Decay, Reno Scum and Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid all came out setting up a brawl. LAX then ran out attacking the teams. The show closed featuring two new male and one new female member of LAX celebrating. Konnan got on the mic saying LAX is back.