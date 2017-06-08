Impact Wrestling Results – 6/8/17 (Alberto El Patron vs. Chris Adonis)

Results courtesy of Impactwrestling.com.



Impact Wrestling Results

June 8, 2017

Mumbai, India

IMPACT! Wrestling makes history tonight as it’s broadcast from Mumbai, India for the first time ever!

Bruce Prichard approaches Josh Mathews and Jeremy Borash backstage. He tells them if there’s any physical altercation before their tag match at Slammiversary, they’ll both be fired!

The GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron is in the ring. He says he’s won championships everywhere he’s been but he has one title left, the IMPACT! Wrestling World Championship! Speaking of the champ, Lashley interrupts and says he’s going to send Alberto El Patron back to Mexico after he defeats him at Slammiversary! Bruce Prichard comes out and tells both men they’ll be defending their championships in separate matches – tonight!

Backstage, The Mumbai Cats ask Bruce Prichard if one of them can face El Patron for the GFW Global title tonight but he turns them down.

Low-Ki def. Caleb Konley to retain the X Division Championship

Low-Ki charges at Konley and delivers multiple shots in the corner. Konley connects with a suicide dive, busting open Low-Ki under the eye! Konley hits a crossbody from the top rope for a near fall. Low-Ki hits Konley with a running dropkick, followed by the Warrior’s Way to win!

After the match, Sonjay Dutt accuses Low-Ki of purposely injuring his eye during their X-Division championship match seven weeks ago! Dutt challenges Low-Ki for his title next week and the match is made official!

After Rockstar Spud’s revenge on Swoggle last week, Swoggle warns Spud that this is far from over.

Davey Richards def. Vikas Kumar

Angelina Love is not in Mumbai with Davey Richards because she was instructed to stay home after putting Alisha through a table. Kumar kicks Davey to the outside but misses the followup crossbody. Kumar misses a Moonsault and Davey locks in the ankle lock to win by submission.

After the match, EC3 viciously attacks Kumar with a leather strap until James Storm makes the save! Storm chases off EC3 before he can do more damage.

Backstage, Eli Drake is appealing his loss to Moose for the IMPACT! Grand Championship to Bruce Prichard. Chris Adonis suggests that they should get the title shots against Lashley and Alberto El Patron tonight. Prichard tells them he’ll think about it.

Swoggle chases Rockstar Spud around the India IMPACT! Zone but referees prevent things from getting physical!

Joseph Park finds Jeremy Borash at IMPACT! Wrestling headquarters to start training for their match against Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner at Slammiversary.

Lashley def. Moose to retain the IMPACT! Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship

Bruce Prichard has selected Moose as the challenger for Lashley’s world title tonight!

Lashley brings the fight to the outside and Irish whips Moose into the steel guardrail. Lashley almost has Moose choked out but Moose begins to fight back with a series of elbows and chops. Lashley is perched on the top rope but Moose dropkicks him to the floor! Moose connects with a Moonsault off the top rope for a near fall. Moose follows up with a big hesitation dropkick in the corner. Lashley goes for the Spear but Moose counters into a Spear of his own for another near fall! Lashley hits Moose with a massive Superplex from the top rope! Moose hits the Go to Hell Chokeslam but Lashley kicks out! Lashley avoids a clothesline from Moose and hits another Spear to retain his championship.

At their hideout, LAX celebrates winning the GFW Tag Team Championship tournament last week.

Rosemary def. Laurel Van Ness w/ Sienna to retain the Knockouts Championship

Laurel charges at Rosemary with a bicycle kick attempt but Rosemary avoids it. Rosemary follows up with a throw for a near fall. Sienna gets up the apron but Rosemary knocks Laurel into her and rolls her up to win!

After the match, Laurel and Sienna attack Rosemary from behind until Allie comes down to even the odds! Rosemary thanks Allie for her assistance.

KM pleads his case to be Alberto El Patron’s opponent for the GFW Global Championship tonight but Bruce Prichard turns him down.

We see Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park training for their tag match against Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner at Slammiversary. Park tells Borash he’s going to train him to be an X-Division wrestler in case he wants to hit Mathews with a big dive!

Alberto El Patron def. Chris Adonis w/ Eli Drake to retain the GFW Global Championship

Bruce Prichard has picked Chris Adonis as Alberto El Patron’s opponent for the GFW Global Championship tonight!

The fight spills into the crowd as El Patron assaults Adonis up in the bleachers. Adonis locks in the Adonis Lock but El Patron is in the ropes, forcing him to break the hold. El Patron connects with the Backstabber for a near fall. El Patron sets up for his signature kick but Adonis counters into a Spinebuster! El Patron locks in the Cross Armbreaker but this time, it’s Adonis who’s in the ropes and the referee breaks it up. El Patron connects with the double foot stomp to win!

After the match, Eli Drake and Chris Adonis double team El Patron until Moose makes the save! Lashley watches on from the stage as the first episode of IMPACT! Wrestling from Mumbai, India goes off the air.

Next week, Josh Mathews will have a sparring session in the middle of the ring, plus the X-Division championship is on the line as Low-Ki defends against Sonjay Dutt. Don’t miss it!