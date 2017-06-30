Impact Wrestling Results – 6/29/17 (Final show before Slammiversary)

Results courtesy of Impactwrestling.com.

It’s the final episode of IMPACT! Wrestling before this Sunday’s historic Slammiversary pay-per-view event!

Slammiversary Contract Signings

We open with contract signings for the top 4 matches on the card.

First, Rosemary and Sienna to unify the Knockout’s and GFW women’s championships. Sienna says Rosemary isn’t in her head, it’s the other way around. Sienna says Rosemary may spit mist but she spits fire! Rosemary tells Sienna that at Slammiversary, she’ll be signing her own death certificate – in blood!

Next, Davey Richards and Angelina Love versus Eddie and Alisha Edwards in the first ever mixed tag team Full Metal Mayhem match. Davey tells Eddie to kill him because if he doesn’t, he’s going to bury him next to his wife at Slammiversary! Eddie tells Davey he and his wife, Alisha will end what Davey and Angelina started!

EC3 and James Storm are next to sign contracts for their strap match at Slammiversary. James Storm wants to fight but Bruce Prichard demands he waits until Slammiversary! EC3 tells Storm he’s going to sacrifice him to the golden God of IMPACT! Wrestling. Storm tells EC3 he’s going to take the strap and whip him over and over again – EC3, sorry about your damn luck!

Last but not least, the unification bout as IMPACT! World Champion Lashley takes on GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron. Lashley says all the talking is done, it will be time to fight this Sunday at Slammiversary – but El Patron doesn’t want to wait! This leads to Bruce Prichard making a huge eight man tag team match pitting Lashley, EC3, Davey Richards and Kongo Kong versus Alberto El Patron, James Storm, Eddie Edwards and Mahabali Shera – tonight!

Backstage, we see Rockstar Spud and Swoggle preparing for their Mumbai street fight tonight.

This Sunday at Slammiversary, Sonjay Dutt defends the X-Division championship against Low-Ki in a 2 out of 3 falls match.

X-Division Champion Sonjay Dutt and Matt Sydal def. Low-Ki and Trevor Lee

Dutt and Sydal hit in-sync leg sweeps on their opponents, Lee and Low-Ki! Lee distracts the referee as Low-Ki attacks Sydal from the ring apron. Dutt gets the hot tag and takes out Lee with a big tornado DDT! Low-Ki and Lee double team Dutt in the ring while the referee is trying to keep Sydal from getting involved. Dutt takes out Low-Ki with a crossbody on the outside as Sydal hits Lee with the Shooting Star to win!

We see a video package profiling NFL star D’Angelo Williams as he prepares to team with Moose against Eli Drake and Chris Adonis this Sunday at Slammiversary.

Eli Drake and Chris Adonis def. The Mumbai Cats

Drake hits one of the Mumbai Cats with a slingshot shoulder block from the apron. Drake can put away one of the Mumbai Cats but decides to do more damage! Drake hits the Eli Drop to pick up the win.

King Mo will be in Lashley’s corner for his world title unification bout against Alberto El Patron at Slammiversary.

Swoggle def. Rockstar Spud in a Mumbai Street Fight

Swoggle blinds Spud by throwing a mysterious powder in his face! Spud hits Swoggle with a trash can on the stage to gain control. Swoggle tries to put Spud through a table but he counters with a clothesline. Spud grabs a microphone and finally admits that he pulled Swoggle’s pants down on purpose! Spud continues the beat down on Swoggle as the referee tries to stop him. Spud pushes the referee and pulls his pants down too! The referee reaches his breaking point and joins Spud in a 2 on 1 attack on Spud! They pull his pants down and hit the Doomsday Device in the corner. Swoggle sends Spud through the table to win the Mumbai Street Fight!

Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park have completed their training for their match against Josh Mathews and Scott Steiner at Slammiversary. Borash tells Park he wants him to find his inner monster this Sunday…

Alberto El Patron talks about his relationship with his father, Dos Caras. He will be in El Patron’s corner in his unification match against Lashley at Slammiversary.

Braxton Sutter, Allie and Knockout’s Champion Rosemary def. KM, GFW Women’s Champion Sienna and Laurel Van Ness in a Six Person Tag Team Match

Sutter suplexes KM into the corner turnbuckles. It’s total anarchy as everyone get’s involved! Rosemary takes out KM on the outside and Allie connects with the Death Valley Driver on Laurel. Rosemary attempts to spit mist in Sienna’s face but gets Laurel instead! Rosemary hits Red Wedding on Laurel to win.

After the match, Rosemary celebrates with Allie and Sutter in the ring.

Joseph Park has a realization of what JB meant when he said he wanted him to find his inner monster at Slammiversary.

It’s a match of epic proportions to unify the IMPACT! and GFW world championships as Lashley battles Alberto El Patron this Sunday at Slammiversary!

Alberto El Patron, James Storm, Eddie Edwards and Mahabali Shera def. Lashley, E-Singh-3, Davey Richards and Kongo Kong in an Eight Man Tag Team Match

Lashley’s team attacks Shera with a steel chair before the rest of his team can make their entrances! They finally come out to make the save but it’s too late! The damage has been done and Shera won’t be able to compete. This is just a sample of the action we’ll see this Sunday at Slammiversary. Every time El Patron’s team starts to build momentum, they fall victim to the numbers game. Eddie attempts to make a tag but Davey and EC3 pull El Patron and Storm off the apron! Eddie hits Davey and EC3 with a double Hurricanrana. As that happens, we see Mahabali Shera return to help his team! Shera takes out Davey and EC3 with clotheslines. Shera attempts to put away Davey but Lashley attacks him from behind. Instead, Lashley ends up getting slammed to the mat! Shera shows magnificent strength as he lifts Kong onto his shoulders and delivers a huge powerslam! El Patron hits Lashley with his signature superkick, followed by a double foot stomp to Kong to pick up the victory!

This Sunday, it’s the event 15 years in the making as Slammiversary takes place live on pay-per-view. Lashley and Alberto El Patron battle to unify the IMPACT! and GFW world titles. Also, EC3 takes on James Storm in a strap match. Plus, Davey Richards and Angelina Love team against Eddie and Alisha Edwards in the first ever mixed tag team Full Metal Mayhem match! All this and so much more – don’t miss it!