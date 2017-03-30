What is taking place in Orlando on Thursday for WrestleMania weekend

The craziness of WrestleMania 33 weekend begins today in the surrounding Orlando area.

Over the course of the next week, there is slated to be over 70 wrestling-related events taking place in the area, from WWE events to independent shows to one-man shows to conventions to signings to seminars and more.

If you are in the Orlando area for Wrestlemania weekend, here are the major events that is taking place in the area on Thursday (all times are Eastern Standard):

Thursday, March 30:

* 9AM: WWE Performance Center All AXXESS event

* 4PM: WrestleCon Kickoff Q&A with Jim Ross, Sting and Ric Flair at the Orlando Wyndham Hotel.

* 6PM: WrestleMania AXXESS convention at the Orlando County Convention Center.

* 6:30 PM: MLW WaleMania 3 event at the Tier Nightclub, featuring recording artist Wale, MLW Radio hosts Court Bauer and MSL, plus MVP, Ricochet, Will Ospreay and Tama Tonga.

* 8PM: EVOLVE 80 iPPV at the Orlando Events Center on FloSlam.TV, featuring Zack Sabre Jr. vs. ACH for the EVOLVE Title, Catch Point vs. Michael Elgin and Donovan Dijak for the EVOLVE Tag Titles, Drew Galloway vs. Matt Riddle, Ricochet vs. Keith Lee and Timothy Thatcher vs. Chris Dickinson.

* 8:30 PM: WrestlePro live event at the Orlando Wyndham Hotel, featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Brian Cage for the GFW Nex*Gen Title, Ryback vs. Colt Cabana, Grado vs. ‘Swoogle, Joey Ryan vs. Brandi Rhodes and matches involving Tommy Dreamer and The BWO.

* 11PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break iPPV at the Orlando Events Center on FloSlam.TV, featuring Joey Janela vs. Marty Jannetty, Matt Riddle vs. Dan Severn, Matt Tremont vs. Eddie Kingston, Lio Rush vs. Keith Lee, appearances by referee Earl Hebner, Dink the Clown, Glacier and many others.