What is taking place in Orlando on Friday for WrestleMania weekend

The craziness of WrestleMania 33 weekend continues today in the surrounding Orlando area.

Over the course of the next week, there is slated to be over 70 wrestling-related events taking place in the area, from WWE events to independent shows to one-man shows to conventions to signings to seminars and more.

If you are in the Orlando area for Wrestlemania weekend, here are the major events that is taking place in the area on Friday (all times are Eastern Standard):

Friday, March 31:

* 9AM: WrestleCon convention at the Hyatt Regency Hotel

* 12PM: PROGRESS iPPV on WWNLive.com at the Orlando Events Center, featuring Tyler Bate defending the WWE UK Title.

* 4PM: Rev Pro live event at the Wyndham Hotel, featuring Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Pentagon 0M, Ricochet vs. Marty Scrull, Fenix vs. Will Ospreay

* 4PM: EVOLVE 81 iPPV from the Orlando Events Center on FloSlam.TV, featuring Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin for the EVOLVE Title, Drew Galloway vs. Lio Rush and Timothy Thatcher vs. ACH

* 5PM: WWE AXXESS at the Orange County Convention Center, featuring matches from 205 Live, NXT, PROGRESS and ICW

* 7:30 PM: 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Amway Center on the WWE Network

* 8PM: CHIKARA Turn Left live events at the Orlando Events Center, featuring Grand Champion Ultramantis Black vs. Grado

* 8:30 PM: WrestleCon Supershow at the Wyndham Hotel, featuring The Hardys vs. Fenix and Pentagon, Lashley vs. Jeff Cobb, Johnny Mundo vs. Brian Cage in a TLC Match and Ricochet and Will Ospreay captaining teams in a 10-Man Tag.

* 11:55 PM: Kaiju Big Battel at the Orlando Events Center