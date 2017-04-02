Japanese hardcore legend Atsushi Onita coming to the US in August

Japanese hardcore legend Atsushi Onita, who founded the famed FMW (Frontier Martial Arts) promotion, that is known for pioneering a lot of hardcore and deathmatch wrestling in the 1990s, will be making an appearance in the United States this August for Combat Zone Wrestling, as announced at CZW’s Best of the Best tournament event on Saturday night in Orlando. Onita will be wrestling former CZW Champion Matt Tremont on their August 5 iPPV in Voorhees, New Jersey in what is tentatively scheduled to be an explosion match, which Onita made his name on doing in the ’90s with FMW.

You can view video of the announcement by CZW below.