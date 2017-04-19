Drew McIntyre to defend WCPW Title, WWE ranks NXT signings

Drew McIntyre to defend WCPW Title

After three years away, Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE as part of the NXT brand. During that time away, McIntyre (under the name of Drew Galloway) competed for many promotions around the world winning multiple championships.

One of these championships was the WhatCulture Pro Wrestling championship. Today it was revealed that Drew will fulfill his obligated matches for WCPW and will defend his WCPW championship in a 30 man championship rumble.

WWE ranks the top NXT signings

In what is being dubbed the Takeover era, NXT has quickly become one of the most exciting brands to watch in all of wrestling. In addition to watching the development of future superstars such as Baron Corbin and Bray Wyatt, NXT has become the landing point for the biggest stars around the world to establish themselves under the WWE umbrella.

WWE.com ranked what they believe to tbe the top 10 talent signings of the Takeover era.