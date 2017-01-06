1/5 NJPW New Year’s Dash iPPV Results: Tokyo, Japan (Suzuki-Gun returns, new NEVER 6-Man Champions)

1/5 NJPW New Year’s Dash iPPV Results: Tokyo, Japan (Korauken Hall)

1. Kyle O’Reilly, Ricochet and David Finlay Jr. def. Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask IV and Henare

2. Yujiro Takahashi and Hangman Page def. Yoshitatsu and Billy Gunn

3. IWGP Jr. Tag Champions RPG Vice and YOSHI-HASHI def. ROH Champion Adam Cole and ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks when Yoshi pinned Cole with an inside cradle. Bucks & Cole laid out Yoshi after.

4. TenCozy, CHEESEBURGER, Hiro Saito and Scott Norton def. Kenny Omega, Bad Luck Fale, The Guerrillas of Destiny and BONE SOLDIER

5. Michael Elgin and KUSHIDA def. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito and IWGP Jr. Champion Hiromu Takahashi when Elgin pinned Naito after Dragon Lee returned and took out Takahashi. Elgin and Lee held up the IWGP IC and Jr. Title belts respectively over their fallen opponents after.

6. Katsuyori Shibata, Great Bash Heel, Yuji Nagata and Juice Robinson def. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, NEVER Champion Hirooki Goto, IWGP Tag Team Champions Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii and Will Ospreay when Robinson pinned Goto.

Afterwards, Suzuki-Gun made their return to New Japan, laying out everyone in sight, ending with Minoru Suzuki laying out Okada with the Gotch Piledriver. Suzuki cut a promo challenging Okada to a future IWGP Title match.

Suzuki-Gun are back and out for blood!!! The New Year’s off to a brutal start! pic.twitter.com/JqhePqMO2y — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2017

7. Main Event for the NEVER 6-Man Tag Titles: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Manabu Nakanishi and Ryusuke Taguchi def. NEVER 6-Man Tag Champions EVIL, BUSHI and SANADA to win the titles.