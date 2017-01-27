1/27 NJPW Road to New Beginning iPPV Results: Tokyo, Japan (6-Man tag team main event)

1/27 NJPW Road to New Beginning iPPV Results: Tokyo, Japan (Koruaken Hall)

1. Yuji Nagata def. Tomoyuki Oka by submission

2. Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask IV and Yoshitatsu def. David Finlay Jr., Henare and Hirai Kawato by pinfall when Tatsu pinned Henare with the Pedigree.

3. CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Jado and Gedo) def. Suzuki-Gun (Takashi Iizuka, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) by DQ when Iizuka hit Yoshi with a chair.

4. Killer Elite Squad def. TenCozy by pinfall when they pinned Kojima with the Killer Bomb.

5. Great Bash Heel, Katsuyori Shibata and Juice Robinson def. CHAOS (NEVER Champion Hirooki Goto, IWGP Tag Team Champions Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano and Will Ospreay) by pinfall when Honma pinned Yano with the Kokeshi.

6. Los Ingobernables de Japon (IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito, IWGP Jr. Champion Hiromu Takahashi, EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI) def. NEVER 6-Man Tag Team Champions Hiroshi Tanahashi, Manabu Nakanishi and Ryusuke Taguchi, Michael Elgin and KUSHIDA by submission when SANADA submitted Nakanishi with the Skull End.

7. Main Event in a 6-Man Tag: Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki, TAKA and Taichi) def. CHAOS (IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada and IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions RPG Vice) by pinfall when Taichi pinned Romero with the Last Ride.

Suzuki choked out Okada after with the IWGP title belt.

Source: Puroresu Spirit