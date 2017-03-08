3/6 NJPW 45th Anniversary iPPV Results: Tokyo, Japan

1. Manabu Nakanishi def. Tomoyuki Oka

2. CHAOS def. Suzuki-Gun

3. The Bullet Club def. Team Third Generation and David Finlay Jr.

4. Suzuki-Gun def. RPG Vice to win the IWGP Jr. Tag Titles.

5. Zack Sabre Jr. def. Rev Pro Champion Katsuyori Shibata to win the title after Suzuki-Gun interfered. Sabre joined Suzuki-Gun after.

6. TenCozy def. CHAOS to win the IWGP Tag Titles.

7. Los Ingobernables de Japon def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Michael Elgin, KUSHIDA and Juice Robinson

8. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada def. Tiger Mask W