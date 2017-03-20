Katsuyori Shibata wins 2017 New Japan Cup, to challenge Okada for IWGP Title

Katsuyori Shibata won the 2017 New Japan Cup tournament on Monday, defeating Bad Luck Fale in the finals. Shibata won his semi-final match on Sunday vs. Tomohiro Ishii to get here, while Fale defeated EVIL.

With the win, Shibata got to pick what title he would challenge for on the Sakuru Genesis iPPV on April 8 at Sumo Hall. Shibata called out IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, meaning he would challenge for the IWGP Title on that show that will also feature Hirooki Goto defending the NEVER Title against Zack Sabre Jr. and Jr. Champion Hiromu Takahashi defending against KUSHIDA.