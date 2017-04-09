4/9 NJPW Sakuru Genesis iPPV Results: Tokyo, Japan (Okada-Shibata)

By

4/9 NJPW Sakuru Genesis iPPV Results: Tokyo, Japan (Sumo Hall)

1. Jushin Liger, David Finlay Jr. and Manabu Nakanishi def. Hirai Kawato, Tomoyuki Oka and Katsuya Kitamura

2. Bullet Club def. Tiger Mask W, Yuji Nagata, Togi Makabe and Tiger Mask IV

3. RPG Vice and YOSHI-HASHI def. Minoru Suzuki, TAKA and El Desperado

4. IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions Suzuki-Gun def. The Complete Players to retain the titles.

5. Kenny Omega and Bad Luck Fale def. Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano

6. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ricochet, Juice Robinson and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Los Ingobernables de Japon when Robinson pinned Naito. Robinson challenged Naito to a future IWGP Intercontinental Title match after.

7. War Machine def. IWGP Tag Team Champions TenCozy to win the titles.

8. NEVER Champion Hirooki Goto def. Zack Sabre Jr. to retain the title.

9. IWGP Jr. Champion Hiromu Takahashi def. KUSHIDA to retain the title. Ricochet made a challenge after.

10. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada def. Katusyori Shibata to retain the title.