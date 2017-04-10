Full cards for the NJPW Wrestling Dontaku and Wrestling Toyonokuni iPPVs

On Monday morning, New Japan released the following full cards for their Wrestling Toyonokuni and Wrestling Dontaku iPPVs that will take place at the end of April and beginning of May respectively. Both shows will be live on New Japan World, with Dontaku featuring English commentary.

4/29 Wrestling Toyonouki iPPV in Oita

* Jushin Liger, Tomoyuki Oka and Hirai Kawato vs. Tiger Mask IV, Katsuya Kitamura and Shota Umino

* RPG Vice and Jado vs. IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemuru and El Desperado

* Yoshitatsu and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. BUSHI and SANADA

* TenCozy and David Finlay Jr. vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny and Yujiro Takahashi

* NEVER Champion Hirooki Goto, Will Ospreay and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Minoru Suzuki, TAKA and Takashi Iizuka

* IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano vs. Kenny Omega, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens

* IWGP Jr. Title: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Ricochet

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL

* IWGP Intercontinental Title: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Juice Robinson

5/3 Wrestling Dontaku iPPV in Fukuoka

* Yoshitatsu and Hirai Kawato vs. Tomoyuki Oka and Katsuya Kitamura

* Will Ospreay and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

* Tiger Mask W, Tiger Mask IV and Togi Makabe vs. Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi and Jushin Liger

* Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, Jado and RPG Vice vs. Suzuki-Gun

* Cody Rhodes vs. David Finlay Jr.

* KUSHIDA and Juice Robinson vs. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito and IWGP Jr. Champion Hiromu Takahashi

* NEVER 6-Man Tag Titles: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi (c’s) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

* IWGP Tag Team Titles, Triple Threat: War Machine (c’s) vs. TenCozy vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny

* Kenny Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* IWGP Title: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Bad Luck Fale

In other notes regarding New Japan over the next month, Katsuyori Shibata is off these shows as a medical precaution due to a subdural hematoma suffered during his match with Okada at the Sakuru Genesis iPPV this past weekend.

Also on the 4/27 Road to Dontaku show in Hiroshima, Hirooki Goto will defend the NEVER Title against Minoru Suzuki and Jr. Tag Champions Taichi and Kanemaru of Suzuki-Gun will defend against RPG Vice.