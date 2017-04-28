4/27 NJPW iPPV Results: Oita, Japan (Suzuki, RPG Vice win titles)

4/27 NJPW iPPV Results: Oita, Japan

* Before the show, it was announced that Takashi Iizuka suffered a broken ankle at the last live event earlier that week and is off the rest of the tour.

1. Jushin Liger, Hirai Kawato and Tomoyuki Oka def. Tiger Mask IV, Katsuya Kitamura and Shota Umino

2. Will Ospreay and Toru Yano def. TAKA and El Desperado

3. TenCozy and David Finlay Jr. def. The Guerillas of Destiny and Chase Owens

4. RPG Vice def. IWGP Jr. Tag Champions Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru to win the titles.

5. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ricochet, Ryusuke Taguchi and Yoshitatsu def. Los Ingobernables de Japon

6. Kenny Omega, Bad Luck Fale and Yujiro Takahashi def. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI

7. Minoru Suzuki def. NEVER Champion Hirooki Goto to win the title after El Desperado interfered.

Source: Puroresu Spirit