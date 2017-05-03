5/3 NJPW Wrestling Dontaku iPPV Results: Fukuoka, Japan (Okada vs. Fale)

5/3 NJPW Wrestling Dontaku iPPV Results: Fukuoka, Japan

1. Yoshitatsu and Hirai Kawato def. Tomoyuki Oka and Katsuyu Kitamura

2. YOSHI-HASHI and Will Ospreay def. Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

3. Hirooki Goto, Jado, Toru Yano and IWGP Jr. Tag Champions RPG Vice def. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki, TAKA, Taichi, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemuru

4. Cody Rhodes def. David Finlay Jr.

5. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito and IWGP Jr. Champion Hiromu Takahashi def. KUSHIDA and Juice Robinson

6. IWGP Tag Champions War Machine def. The Guerrilas of Destiny and TenCozy to retain the titles.

7. Los Ingobernables de Japon def. NEVER 6-Man Tag Champions Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ricochet and Ryusuke Taguchi to win the titles.

8. Kenny Omega def. Tomohiro Ishii

9. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada def. Bad Luck Fale to retain the title. Afterwards, Okada called out Omega.