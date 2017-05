New Japan announced the following participants on Wednesday for the 2017 Best of the Super Juniors tournament, that begins on May 17 and ends on June 3. The winner will challenge for the IWGP Jr. Title at the Dominion iPPV in Osaka on June 11.

Block A

* Jr. Champion Hiromu Takahashi

* Ricochet

* Will Ospreay

* Jushin Liger

* Dragon Lee

* Marty Scrull

* TAKA

* Taichi

Block B

* KUSHIDA

* ACH

* Ryusuke Taguchi

* Volador Jr.

* El Desperado

* BUSHI

* Yoshinobu Kanemuru

* Tiger Mask IV