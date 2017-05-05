Top matches set for 6/12 NJPW Dominion iPPV in Osaka, including highly anticipated rematch

Coming out of this week’s Wrestling Dontaku iPPV in Fukuoka, Japan, the following matches are set for the 6/12 NJPW Dominion iPPV live on New Japan World with English commentary from the Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan:

* IWGP Title, Wrestlekingdom 11 Rematch: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega

* IWGP Intercontinental Title, Wrestlekingdom 11 Rematch: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP Jr. Champion Hiromu Takahashi will defend his title against the winner of the 2017 Best of the Super Juniors tournament, should he not win the tournament himself