New matches set for NJPW Dominion on 6/12, update on AXS airing shows in US this July

The following is the updated card for the NJPW Dominion iPPV on June 12 from Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan airing live on New Japan World:

* IWGP Title, Wrestlekingdom 11 Rematch: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kenny Omega

* IWGP Intercontinental Title, Wrestlekingdom 11 Rematch: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP Jr. Title: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. 2017 Best of the Super Juniors winner

* NEVER Title, Lumberjack Match: Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

* IWGP Tag Team Titles: War Machine (c’s) vs. The Guerillas of Destiny

* IWGP Jr. Tag Titles: RPG Vice (c’s) vs. The Young Bucks

* Michael Elgin vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross also revealed in his new blog on his official website that AXS TV will be announcing plans to air the upcoming NJPW shows in Long Beach, California on July 1 and 2 on May 18. These shows will be New Japan’s debut in the US market without co-promotion with another company. The shows will also air live on New Japan World with English commentary.