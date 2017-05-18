New Japan G1 Special in the US to air live on AXS TV on July 1

During a press conference on Thursday, New Japan announced that their July 1st G1 special event in Long Beach, Caifornia will air live on AXS TV at 8PM ET. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and Josh Barnett, who do the commentary for the weekly NJPW on AXS TV show, will be calling the action for the event.

This is going to be HUGE! @njpwglobal is making their first ever trip to the USA on July 1st & you can watch all the action on @AXSTV! #NJPW pic.twitter.com/o8ymepSstR — AXS TV (@AXSTV) May 18, 2017

It was also announced that the July 2nd G1 Special event will air live on New Japan World, then will air in its entirety on AXS TV on July 7 with limited commercial breaks. AXS also touted in a press release issued Thursday that the NJPW on AXS TV shows in the month of June will feature matches from recent NJPW iPPVs to get US viewers caught up on NJPW programming heading into the live special.

Both shows will feature a tournament to crown the first IWGP US Champion, plus four title matches with the IWGP Title, the IWGP Intercontinental Title, the IWGP Tag Team Titles and the IWGP Jr. Tag Titles.

The roster for the two events in the US is as follows:

* IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada

* IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito

* IWGP Jr. Champion Hiromu Takahashi

* IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine

* IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions RPG Vice

* Kenny Omega

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Michael Elgin

* Cody Rhodes

* Jay Lethal

* The Briscoes

* Tomohiro Ishii

* Will Ospreay

* Juice Robinson

* David Finlay Jr.

* Billy Gunn

* Yoshitatsu

* Zack Sabre Jr.

* The Young Bucks

* The Guerrillas of Destiny

* Bad Luck Fale

* Marty Scrull

* KUSHIDA

* The Tempura Boyz

* Yujiro Takahashi

* Dragon Lee

* Volador Jr.

* Titan

* EVIL

* SANADA

* BUSHI