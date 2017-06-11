6/11 NJPW Dominion iPPV Results: Osaka, Japan (Okada-Omega II)

6/11 NJPW Dominion iPPV Results: Osaka, Japan (Castle Jo Hall)
1. Tiger Mask W, Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata and Tiger Mask IV def. TenCozy, Manabu Nakanishi and Jushin Liger when Makabe pinned Nakanishi with the King Kong Knee Drop.
2. Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL, SANADA & BUSHI) won a 5-team gauntlet to retain the NEVER 6-Man Tag Titles over CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano and YOSHI-HASHI), Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi), Suzuki-Gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemuru) and Taguchi Japan (Ryusuke Taguchi, Ricochet and Juice Robinson)
3. The Young Bucks def. IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions RPG Vice to win the titles via submission when Nick Jackson submitted Rocky Romero with a Sharpshooter.
4. The Guerrillas of Destiny def. IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine to win the titles when they pinned Raymond Rowe with Guerrilla Warfare.
5. Cody Rhodes def. Michael Elgin by pinfall with Cross Rhodes.
6. KUSHIDA def. IWGP Jr. Champion Hiromu Takahashi to win the title by submission with the Hoverboard Lock.
7. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki def. Hirooki Goto in a Lumberjack Death Match by pinfall to retain the title with the Gotch Piledriver after Taichi interfered. YOSHI-HASHI cleared Suzuki-Gun from the ring after and challenged Suzuki to a future title match.
8. Hiroshi Tanahashi def, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito by submission to win the title with the Cloverleaf.
9. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada retained his title over Kenny Omega after the match went to a 60-minute time limit draw.
The show will air on AXS TV in a four-hour block on June 30, the day before the live G1 Special from Long Beach, CA.