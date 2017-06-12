Full card for the 7/1 NJPW G1 Special airing live on AXS TV from Long Beach

On Monday morning, New Japan announced the full card for the 7/1 G1 Special from Long Beach, California airing live on AXS TV.

The card is as follows:

1. IWGP Title: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

2. IWGP Tag Team Titles: The Guerrillas of Destiny (c’s) vs. War Machine

3. IWGP US Title Tournament First Round Match: Kenny Omega vs. Michael Elgin

4. IWGP US Title Tournament First Round Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Tomohiro Ishii

5. IWGP US Title Tournament First Round Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Juice Robinson

6. IWGP US Title Tournament First Round Match: Jay Lethal vs. Hangman Page

7. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, IWGP Jr. and ROH TV Champion KUSHIDA, Jay White and David Finlay Jr. vs. Billy Gunn, Yoshitatsu and The Tempura Boyz

8. Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Jushin Liger, Dragon Lee, Titan and Volador Jr.

9. IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Bad Luck Fale, Marty Scrull and Yujiro Takahashi vs. RPG Vice, The Briscoes and Will Ospreay

NOTE: The semifinals and finals of the US Title tournament will take place on July 2. Also set for that show is Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Billy Gunn for the IWGP Intercontinental Title and The Young Bucks vs. RPG Vice for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Titles.

Also announced by New Japan on Monday is that the main matches for the Kizuna Road tour at the end of June include Minoru Suzuki vs. YOSHI-HASHI for the NEVER Title to main event the 6/26 Koruaken Hall show, Los Ingobernables de Japon vs. Taguchi Japan for the NEVER 6-Man Tag Titles to main event the 6/20 Koruaken Hall show and KUSHIDA vs. BUSHI for the IWGP Jr. Title to main event the 6/27 Kouraken Hall show.