Participants announced for 2017 NJPW G-1 Climax 27 tournament

On Tuesday, New Japan announced the following participants for the 27th G-1 Climax tournament that runs from mid-July through August:

* IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada

* IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi

* NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki

* IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga

* NEVER 6-Man Tag Champion EVIL

* NEVER 6-Man Tag Champion SANADA

* Kenny Omega

* Tetsuya Naito

* Hirooki Goto

* Michael Elgin

* Kota Ibushi

* Tomohiro Ishii

* Togi Makabe

* Satoshi Kojima

* Bad Luck Fale

* YOSHI-HASHI

* Toru Yano

* Juice Robinson (first G-1)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (first G-1)

* Yuji Nagata (final G-1 tournament)

The separation of the blocks and the top matches will be announced next week.