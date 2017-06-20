Participants announced for 2017 NJPW G-1 Climax 27 tournament

On Tuesday, New Japan announced the following participants for the 27th G-1 Climax tournament that runs from mid-July through August:
* IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada
* IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi
* NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki
* IWGP Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga
* NEVER 6-Man Tag Champion EVIL
* NEVER 6-Man Tag Champion SANADA
* Kenny Omega
* Tetsuya Naito
* Hirooki Goto
* Michael Elgin
* Kota Ibushi
* Tomohiro Ishii
* Togi Makabe
* Satoshi Kojima
* Bad Luck Fale
* YOSHI-HASHI
* Toru Yano
* Juice Robinson (first G-1)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (first G-1)
* Yuji Nagata (final G-1 tournament)
The separation of the blocks and the top matches will be announced next week.