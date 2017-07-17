7/17 NJPW G-1 Climax iPPV Results: Hokkaido, Japan (Naito vs. Ibushi)

7/17 NJPW G-1 Climax Day 1 iPPV Results: Hokkaido, Japan

1. TenCozy and Jushin Liger def. Juice Robinson, David Finlay Jr. and Michael Elgin when Kojima pinned Finlay with the Lariat.

2. Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and El Desperado) def. Bullet Club (Kenny Omega, Tama Tonga and Chase Owens) when Suzuki pinned Owens with the Gotch Piledriver.

3. EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi def. SANADA and BUSHI when EVIL submitted BUSHI with the Banshee Muzzle (Hammerlocked Chinlock).

4. Toru Yano and Jado def. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada and Gedo when Yano pinned Gedo with the Akikari cradle.

5. A Block: YOSHI-HASHI def. Yuji Nagata by pinfall with Karma.

6. A Block: Bad Luck Fale def. Togi Makabe by pinfall with the Grenade.

7. A Block: Hirooki Goto def. Tomohiro Ishii by pinfall with the GTR.

8. A Block: Zack Sabre Jr. def. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi by submission with the Jim Breaks Armbar. Sabre held up the IC title belt after, implying a future title shot.

9. Main Event in A Block: Tetsuya Naito def. Kota Ibushi by pinfall with Destino.

A Block Standings after Day 1

* Tetsuya Naito (1-0, 2 points)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (1-0, 2 points)

* Hirooki Goto (1-0, 2 points)

* Bad Luck Fale (1-0, 2 points)

* YOSHI-HASHI (1-0, 2 points)

* Kota Ibushi (0-1, 0 points)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (0-1, 0 points)

* Tomohiro Ishii (0-1, 0 points)

* Togi Makabe (0-1, 0 points)

* Yuji Nagata (0-1, 0 points)