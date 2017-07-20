7/20 NJPW G-1 Climax iPPV Results: Tokyo, Japan (Omega vs. Suzuki)

7/20 NJPW G-1 Climax Day 2 iPPV Results: Tokyo, Japan (Koruaken Hall)

1. Zack Sabre Jr. and El Desperado def. Kota Ibushi and Hirai Kawato when Desperado pinned Kawato with the Pinche Loco.

2. Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata and Tiger Mask IV def. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and Gedo when Tiger pinned Gedo with a Crucifix.

3. Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens def. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay Jr. when Fale pinned Finlay with the Grenade.

4. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI def. YOSHI-HASHI and Jado when Bushi pinned Jado.

5. B Block: Juice Robinson def. Satoshi Kojima by pinfall with Pulp Friction.

6. B Block: Tama Tonga def. Michael Elgin by pinfall with a Super Gun-Stun.

7. B Block: SANADA def. EVIL by pinfall.

8. B Block: IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada def. Toru Yano by submission with Red Ink.

9. Main Event in B Block: IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega def. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki by pinfall with the One Winged Angel.

B Block Standings after Day 2

* Kenny Omega (1-0, 2 points)

* Kazuchika Okada (1-0, 2 points)

* SANADA (1-0, 2 points)

* Tama Tonga (1-0, 2 points)

* Juice Robinson (1-0, 2 points)

* Minoru Suzuki (0-1, 0 points)

* Toru Yano (0-1, 0 points)

* EVIL (0-1, 0 points)

* Michael Elgin (0-1, 0 points)

* Satoshi Kojima (0-1, 0 points)