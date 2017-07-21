7/21 NJPW G-1 Climax iPPV Results: Tokyo, Japan (Naito-YOSHI HASHI)

7/21 NJPW G-1 Climax Day 3 iPPV Results: Tokyo, Japan(Koruaken Hall)

1. EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi def. Juice Robinson and David Finlay Jr. when EVIL submitted Finlay with the Banshee Muzzle. EVIL put Juice in the Banshee Muzzle after the match.

2. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki and Taichi def. SANADA and BUSHI when Taichi pinned BUSHI. Taichi then unmasked BUSHI and stole his mask afterwards.

3. IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega and Yujiro Takahashi def. Tama Tonga and Chase Owens when Yujiro pinned Owens with the Pimp Juice DDT.

4. Michael Elgin and TenCozy def. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano and Gedo when Tenzan submitted Gedo with the Anaconda Vice.

5. A Block: Hirooki Goto def. Yuji Nagata by pinfall with the GTR.

6. A Block: Tomohiro Ishii def. Togi Makabe by pinfall with the Vertical Drop Brainbuster.

7. A Block: Kota Ibushi def. Zack Sabre Jr. by pinfall with the Golden Star Bomb.

8. A Block: IWGP intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Bad Luck Fale by count-out.

9. Main Event in A Block: Tetsuya Naito def. YOSHI-HASHI by pinfall with Destino.

A Block Standings after Day 3

* Tetsuya Naito (2-0, 4 points)

* Hirooki Goto (2-0, 4 points)

* YOSHI-HASHI (1-1, 2 points)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (1-1, 2 points)

* Bad Luck Fale (1-1, 2 points)

* Kota Ibushi (1-1, 2 points)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (1-1, 2 points)

* Tomohiro Ishii (1-1, 2 points)

* Togi Makabe (0-2, 0 points)

* Yuji Nagata (0-2, 0 points)