Results from Days 4 and 5 of the 2017 NJPW G-1 Climax

7/22 NJPW G-1 Climax Day 4 Results: Tokyo, Japan (Koruaken Hall)

1, Kota Ibushi, Togi Makabe and David Finlay Jr. def. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and Gedo when Finlay pinned Gedo with the Prima Nocta (Stunner).

2. Zack Sabre Jr. and El Desperado def. YOSHI-HASHI and Jado when Desperado pinned Jado with the Pinche Locho (Angels Wings)

3. Yuji Nagata and Tomoyuki Oka def. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi and Katsuya Kitamura when Nagata pinned Kitamura with the Backdrop Hold.

4. Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI def. Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens when Naito pinned Owens. During the match, Fale ripped apart Hiromu’s stuffed pet animal, Daryl.

5. B Block: Toru Yano def. Satoshi Kojima

6. B Block: EVIL def. Juice Robinson by pinfall with the Go to Hell (STO).

7. B Block: NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki def. SANADA by pinfall with the Gotch Piledriver.

8. B Block: IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega def. Tama Tonga by pinfall with the One Winged Angel.

9. Main Event in B Block: IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada def. Michael Elgin by pinfall with the Rainmaker.

7/23 NJPW G-1 Climax Day 5 Results: Tokyo, Japan

1. TenCozy def. Michael Elgin and Katsuya Kitamura when Kojima pinned Kitamura with the Lariat.

2. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and El Desperado def. Juice Robinson, David Finlay Jr. and Hirai Kawato when Desperado pinned Kawato with the Pinche Locho. Suzuki went after Juice’s leg after.

3. EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi def. Tama Tonga and Chase Owens when EVIL submitted Owens with the Banshee Muzzle. EVIL avoided a Tonga’ Gunstun after.

4. IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega and Yujiro Takahashi def. Toru Yano and Jado when Yujiro pinned Jado with the Pimp Juice DDT.

5. SANADA and BUSHI def. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada and Gedo when BUSHI pinned Gedo with the MX (2nd Rope Codebreaker).

6. A Block: Zack Sabre Jr. def. YOSHI-HASHI by submission with the Hurrah! Another Year, Surely This One Will Be Better Than The Last; The Inexorable March of Progress Will Lead Us All to Happiness (Octopus Double Chickenwing Hold)

7. A Block: IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Yuji Nagata by pinfall with the High Fly Flow.

8. A Block: Bad Luck Fale def. Tetsuya Naito by pinfall with the Bad Luck Fall.

9. A Block: Kota Ibushi def. Tomohiro Ishii by pinfall with the Golden Star Bomb.

10. Main Event in A Block: Togi Makabe def. Hirooki Goto by pinfall with the King Kong Knee Drop.

A Block Standings after Day 5

* Hirooki Goto (2-1, 4 points)

* Kota Ibushi (2-1, 4 points)

* Bad Luck Fale (2-1, 4 points)

* Tetsuya Naito (2-1, 4 points)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (2-1, 4 points)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-1, 4 points)

* Togi Makabe (1-2, 2 points)

* Tomohiro Ishii (1-2, 2 points)

* YOSHI-HASHI (1-2, 2 points)

* Yuji Nagata (0-3, 0 points)

B Block Standings after Day 5

* Kazuchika Okada (2-0, 4 points)

* Kenny Omega (2-0, 4 points)

* Minoru Suzuki (1-1, 2 points)

* SANADA (1-1, 2 points)

* Tama Tonga (1-1, 2 points)

* Toru Yano (1-1, 2 points)

* EVIL (1-1, 2 points)

* Juice Robinson (1-1, 2 points)

* Michael Elgin (0-2, 0 points)

* Satoshi Kojima (0-2, 0 points)