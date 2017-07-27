Results from Days 6 and 7 of the 2017 NJPW G-1 Climax

7/25 NJPW G-1 Climax Day 6 Results: Fukushima, Japan

1. Togi Makabe and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Kota Ibushi and Shota Umino when Taguchi submitted Umino with the Oh My and Garankle.

2. Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI def. Tomoyuki Oka and Katsuya Kitamura when Yoshi submitted Kitamura with the Butterfly Lock.

3. Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi def. Yuji Nagata and Hirai Kawato when Hiromu submitted Kawato with a Boston Crab.

4. Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi and El Desperado when Yujiro pinned Taichi with the Pimp Juice DDT.

5. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay Jr. def. Hirooki Goto and Jado when Finlay pinned Jado with the Prima Nocta.

6. B Block: Michael Elgin def. Satoshi Kojima by pinfall with the Elgin Bomb.

7. B Block: EVIL def. Tama Tonga by pinfall with the Go to Hell.

8. B Block: NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki def. Juice Robinson by pinfall with the Gotch Piledriver.

9. B Block: IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega def. Toru Yano by count-out.

10. Main Event in B Block: IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada def. SANADA by pinfall after three Rainmakers.

7/26 NJPW G-1 Climax Day 7 Results: Miyagi, Japan

1. Tama Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi def. Juice Robinson and David Finlay Jr. when Yujiro pinned Finlay with the Pimp Juice DDT.

2. Toru Yano and Jado def. SANADA and BUSHI when Yano pinned BUSHI with a roll-up.

3. EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi def. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki and Taichi when Hiromu pinned Taichi with a Gedo Clutch.

4. Michael Elgin and Ryusuke Taguchi def. IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega and Chase Owens when Elgin pinned Owens with the Elgin Bomb.

5. TenCozy def. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada and Gedo when Kojima pinned Gedo with the Lariat.

6. A Block: Tomohiro Ishii def. YOSHI-HASHI by pinfall with the Vertical Drop Brainbuster

7. A Block: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Bad Luck Fale by pinfall with a Victory Roll.

8.A Block: Togi Makabe def. Kota Ibushi by pinfall with the King Kong Knee Drop.

9. A Block: Tetsuya Naito def. Yuji Nagata by pinfall with Destino.

10. Main Event in A Block: IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Hirooki Goto by pinfall with the High Fly Flow.

A Block Standings after Day 7

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-1, 6 points)

* Tetsuya Naito (3-1, 6 points)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (3-1, 6 points)

* Bad Luck Fale (2-2, 4 points)

* Hirooki Goto (2-2, 4 points)

* Togi Makabe (2-2, 4 points)

* Kota Ibushi (2-2, 4 points)

* Tomohiro Ishii (2-2, 4 points)

* YOSHI-HASHI (1-3, 2 points)

* Yuji Nagata (0-4, 0 points)

B Block Standings after Day 7

* Kazuchika Okada (3-0, 6 points)

* Kenny Omega (3-0, 6 points)

* Minoru Suzuki (2-1, 4 points)

* EVIL (2-1, 4 points)

* SANADA (1-2, 2 points)

* Tama Tonga (1-2, 2 points)

* Michael Elgin (1-2, 2 points)

* Toru Yano (1-2, 2 points)

* Juice Robinson (1-2, 2 points)

* Satoshi Kojima (0-3, 0 points)