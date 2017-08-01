Results from Days 8 to 11 of the 2017 NJPW G-1 Climax

Results from Days 8 to 11 of the 2017 New Japan G-1 Climax from July 27 to August 1.

7/27 NJPW G-1 Climax Day 8 Results: Nagaoka, Japan

1. Zack Sabre Jr. and El Desperado def. Shota Umino and Ren Narita when Desperado submitted Narita with the Numero Dos (Stretch Muffler).

2. Togi Makabe and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Yuji Nagata and Hirai Kawato when Taguchi submitted Kawato with the Oh My & Garankle.

3. Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. Kota Ibushi, Tomoyuki Oka and Katsuya Kitamura when Owens pinned Oka with the Package Piledriver.

4. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI def. Tomohiro Ishii and Gedo when BUSHI pinned Gedo after reversing the Gedo Clutch.

5. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI def. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay Jr. when Goto pinned Finlay with the GTR.

6. B Block: Tama Tonga def. Juice Robinson by pinfall with the Gunstun.

7. B Block: SANADA def. Toru Yano by count-out.

8. B Block: EVIL def. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki by pinfall with the Go to Hell.

9. B Block: IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada def. Satoshi Kojima by pinfall with the Rainmaker.

10. Main Event in B Block: Michael Elgin def. IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega by pinfall with the Burning Hammer.

7/29 NJPW G-1 Climax Day 9 Results: Aichi, Japan

1. SANADA and BUSHI def. Michael Elgin and David Finlay Jr. when SANADA submitted Finlay with the Skull End.

2. EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi def. Katsuya Kitamura and Hirai Kawato when Hiromu submitted Kawato with a Boston Crab.

3. Tama Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi def. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki and Taichi when Yujiro pinned Taichi with the Pimp Juice DDT.

4. TenCozy def. IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega and Chase Owens when Kojima pinned Owens with the Lariat.

5. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano and Gedo def. Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi and Tomoyuki Oka when Yano pinned Oka with the Akakiri cradle.

6. A Block: Togi Makabe def. Yuji Nagata by pinfall with the King Kong Knee Drop.

7. A Block: Bad Luck Fale def. Kota Ibushi by pinfall with the Bad Luck Fall.

8. A Block: Hirooki Goto def. Zack Sabre Jr. by pinfall with the GTR.

9. A Block: IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi def. YOSHI-HASHI by pinfall with the High Fly Flow.

10. Main Event in A Block: Tomohiro Ishii def. Tetsuya Naito by pinfall with the Vertical Drop Brainbuster.

7/30 NJPW G-1 Climax Day 10 Results: Gifu, Japan

1. Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. David Finlay Jr., Katsuya Kitamura and Tetsuhiro Yagi when Owens pinned Yagi with the Package Piledriver.

2. Zack Sabre Jr. and El Desperado def. Togi Makabe and Shota Umino when Desperado submitted Umino with the Numero Dos.

3. Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI def. Yuji Nagata and Tomoyuki Oka when Yoshi submitted Oka with the Butterfly Lock.

4. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Kota Ibushi and Hirai Kawato when Taguchi submitted Kawato with the Oh My & Garankle.

5. Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi def. Hirooki Goto and Gedo when Hiromu submitted Gedo with a Triangle Choke.

6. B Block: EVIL def. Toru Yano by pinfall with the Go to Hell.

7. B Block: NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki def. Tama Tonga by pinfall with the Gotch Piledriver.

8. B Block: SANADA def. Michael Elgin by pinfall with the Mutasault.

9. B Block: IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega def. Satoshi Kojima by pinfall with the One Winged Angel.

10. Main Event in B Block: IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada def. Juice Robinson by pinfall with the Rainmaker.

8/1 NJPW G-1 Climax Day 11 Results: Kagoshima, Japan

1. Michael Elgin and Jushin Liger def. Katsuya Kitamura and Shota Umino when Elgin pinned Umino with the Elgin Bomb.

2. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and El Desperado def. TenCozy and Hirai Kawato when Desperado pinned Kawato with the Pinche Locho.

3. SANADA and BUSHI def. Juice Robinson and David Finlay Jr. when SANADA submitted Finlay with the Skull End.

4. EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi def. IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega and Chase Owens when EVIL pinned Owens with the Go to Hell.

5. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano def. Tama Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi when Yano pinned Yujiro with the Akakiri cradle.

6. A Block: YOSHI-HASHI def. Bad Luck Fale by pinfall with an inside cradle.

7. A Block: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Togi Makabe by submission with a Kneebar.

8.A Block: Tomohiro Ishii def. Yuji Nagata by pinfall with the Vertical Drop Brainbuster.

9. A Block: Tetsuya Naito def. Hirooki Goto by pinfall with Destino.

10. Main Event in A Block: Kota Ibushi def. Hiroshi Tanahashi by pinfall with a Knee Lift.

A Block Standings after Day 11

* Tetsuya Naito (4-2, 8 points)

* Tomohiro Ishii (4-2, 8 points)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (4-2, 8 points)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (4-2, 8 points)

* Kota Ibushi (3-3, 6 points)

* Hirooki Goto (3-3, 6 points)

* Togi Makabe (3-3, 6 points)

* Bad Luck Fale (3-3, 6 points)

* YOSHI-HASHI (2-4, 4 points)

* Yuji Nagata (0-6, 0 points) ELIMINATED

B Block Standings after Day 11

* Kazuchika Okada (5-0, 10 points)

* Kenny Omega (4-1, 8 points)

* EVIL (4-1, 8 points)

* Minoru Suzuki (3-2, 6 points)

* SANADA (3-2, 6 points)

* Michael Elgin (2-3, 4 points)

* Tama Tonga (2-3, 4 points)

* Toru Yano (1-4, 2 points) ELIMINATED

* Juice Robinson (1-4, 2 points) ELIMINATED

* Satoshi Kojima (0-5, 0 points) ELIMINATED