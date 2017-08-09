After Day 16 of the 2017 NJPW G-1 Climax tournament that took place on Tuesday, the following are the results from G-1 Climax matches from Days 12 to 16 and the current standings heading into the decision days on Friday and Saturday, and the finals that will take place on Sunday at the Ryugoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo:

Day 12(8/2 in Fukuoka, B Block)

* SANADA def. Juice Robinson by pinfall with the Mutasault.

* Toru Yano def. Michael Elgin by DQ by feigning being hit with a low blow.

* Minoru Suzuki def. Satoshi Kojima by pinfall with the Gotch Piledriver.

* Kazuchika Okada def. Tama Tonga by pinfall with the Rainmaker.

* Kenny Omega def. EVIL by pinfall with the One Winged Angel.

Day 13 (8/4 in Ehime, A Block)

* Kota Ibushi def. Yuji Nagata by pinfall with the Kamigoe (Double Wrist Knee Strike)

* Bad Luck Fale def. Tomohiro Ishii by pinfall with the Bad Luck Fall.

* Hirooki Goto def. YOSHI-HASHI by pinfall with the GTR.

* Tetsuya Naito def. Zack Sabre Jr. by pinfall with Destino.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Togi Makabe by pinfall with the High Fly Flow.

Day 14 (8/5 in Osaka, B Block)

* Toru Yano def. Tama Tonga by pinfall with the Akakiri cradle.

* Satoshi Kojima def. SANADA by pinfall with the Lariat.

* Michael Elgin def. Minoru Suzuki by pinfall with the Elgin Bomb.

* Juice Robinson def. Kenny Omega by pinfall with a roll-up after countering the One Winged Angel.

* EVIL def. Kazuchika Okada by pinfall with the Go to Hell after countering the Rainmaker.

Day 15 (8/6 in Shizouka, A Block)

* Yuji Nagata def. Zack Sabre Jr. by pinfall with the Backdrop Hold.

* Kota Ibushi def. YOSHI-HASHI by pinfall with the Kamigoe.

* Bad Luck Fale def. Hirooki Goto by pinfall with the Grenade.

* Tetsuya Naito def. Togi Makabe by pinfall with Destino.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Tomohiro Ishii by pinfall with the High Fly Flow.

Day 16 (8/8 in Kanagawa, A Block)

* Tama Tonga def. Satoshi Kojima by pinfall with the Gunstun.

* Juice Robinson def. Toru Yano by pinfall with the Pulp Friction.

* Michael Elgin def. EVIL by pinfall with the Elgin Bomb.

* Kenny Omega def. SANADA by pinfall with the One Winged Angel.

* Kazuchika Okada and Minoru Suzuki went to a 30-minute time limit draw.

A Block Standings after Day 16

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (6-2, 12 points)

* Tetsuya Naito 6-2, 12 points)

* Bad Luck Fale (5-3, 10 points) ELIMINATED

* Kota Ibushi (5-3, 10 points) ELIMINATED

* Hirooki Goto (4-4, 8 points) ELIMINATED

* Tomohiro Ishii (4-4, 8 points) ELIMINATED

* Zack Sabre Jr. (4-4, 8 points) ELIMINATED

* Togi Makabe (3-5, 6 points) ELIMINATED

* YOSHI-HASHI (2-6, 4 points) ELIMINATED

* Yuji Nagata (1-7, 2 points) ELIMINATED

B Block Standings after Day 16

* Kazuchika Okada (6-1-1, 13 points)

* Kenny Omega (6-2, 12 points)

* EVIL (5-3, 10 points) ELIMINATED

* Minoru Suzuki (4-2-1), 9 points) ELIMINATED

* SANADA (4-4, 8 points) ELIMINATED

* Michael Elgin (4-4, 8 points) ELIMINATED

* Toru Yano (3-5, 6 points) ELIMINATED

* Juice Robinson (3-5, 6 points) ELIMINATED

* Tama Tonga (3-5, 6 points) ELIMINATED

* Satoshi Kojima (1-7, 2 points) ELIMINATED

Tanahashi vs. Naito to determine the A Block winner takes place on Friday. Okada vs. Omega III to determine the winner of B Block takes place on Saturday. Omega needs to win, while Okada can go to the finals with a win or it going to a 30-minute time limit draw. The winners meet in the Finals on Sunday.