8/11 NJPW G-1 Climax Day 17 Results: Tokyo, Japan(Sumo Hall)

1. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and El Desperado def. Katsuya Kitamura, Tomoyuki Oka and Hirai Kawato when Desperado pinned Kawato with the Pinche Locho.

2. The Guerrillas of Destiny def. SANADA and BUSHI when Tonga pinned BUSHI with the Gunstun.

3. Satoshi Kojima and Juice Robinson def. EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi when Juice pinned Hiromu with the Pulp Friction.

4. IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine, Michael Elgin, Ryusuke Taguchi and Ricochet def. ROH Champion Cody Rhodes, IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Chase Owens when Elgin pinned Owens with the Elgin Bomb.

5. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano def. IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega and Yujiro Takahashi when Yano pinned Yujiro with the Akakiri cradle.

6. A Block: Bad Luck Fale def. Yuji Nagata by pinfall with the Bad Luck Fall. Fale showed respect to his mentor Nagata after as this was Nagata’s final G1 match.

7. A Block: Togi Makabe def. YOSHI-HASHI by pinfall with the King Kong Knee Drop.

8. A Block: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tomohiro Ishii via referee stoppage. Ishii was helped to the back after.

9. A Block: Hirooki Goto def. Kota Ibushi by pinfall with the GTR.

10. Main Event in the A Block Decision Match: Tetsuya Naito def. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi by pinfall to win A Block and go to the Finals with 2 Destinos.