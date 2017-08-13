8/13 NJPW G-1 Climax Finals Results: Tokyo, Japan (Sumo Hall)

1. El Desperado, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemuru and TAKA def. IWGP Jr. and ROH TV Champion KUSHIDA, Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask IV and Hirai Kawato when Kanemuru pinned Kawato with the Deep Impact DDT. Desperado and KUSHIDA brawled after.

2. The Guerrillas of Destiny def. Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi when Loa pinned Nakanishi with Apes**t (Piledriver). GoD showed respect to Nagata after.

3. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI def. Togi Makabe and David Finlay Jr. when Yoshi pinned Finlay with Karma.

4. TenCozy and Juice Robinson def. Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens when Juice pinned Owens with Pulp Friction.

5. Ryusuke Taguchi and Ricochet def. IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks to win the titles when Ricochet pinned Matt Jackson with the Shooting Star Press.

* Surprise segment where Katsuyori Shibata appeared for the first time since his subdural hematoma suffered at Sakura Genesis in April. Shibata said he was alive and that was all, then left as Sumo Hall erupted, with women shown crying in the audience.

* Vignette of a new performer coming in that showed this person brandishing a knife.

6. IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine def. ROH Champion Cody Rhodes and Hangman Page to retain the titles when they pinned Page with Fallout. GoD challenged War Machine to a future title match after, but then Killer Elite Squad returned, laid out both teams and issued their own challenge.

7. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and Takashi Iizuka def. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi and Michael Elgin when ZSJ submitted Tanahashi with an Octopus. Suzuki and Elgin brawled at ringside after.

8. EVIL, SANADA, BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi def. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano and Gedo when Hiromu submitted Gedo with a Triangle Choke. EVIL laid out Okada after with the Darkness Falls (Widowmaker) onto a bunch of chairs.

9. Main Event in the G-1 Climax 27 Finals: Tetsuya Naito def. Kenny Omega to win the 2017 G-1 Climax and an IWGP Title shot at Wrestlekingdom 12 on January 4, 2018 by pinfall after three Destinos.