NJPW announced the following big matches for their Destruction and King of Pro Wrestling iPPVs in September and October this past week:

9/10 Destruction in Fukushima

* NEVER Title: Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Michael Elgin

* NEVER 6-Man Titles: Los Ingobernables de Japon (c’s) vs. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano and Rocky Romero

* IWGP Tag Titles: War Machine (c’s) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Killer Elite Squad

9/16 Destruction in Hiroshima

* IWGP Intercontinental Title: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* IWGP Jr. Title: KUSHIDA (c) vs. El Desperado

* IWGP Tag Titles: War Machine (c’s) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Killer Elite Squad

* IWGP Jr. Tag Titles: Taguchi Japan (c’s) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemuru and Taichi

* RPG Vice Final Match: RPG Vice vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

9/24 Destruction in Kobe

* IWGP US Title: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Juice Robinson

* IWGP Tag Titles: War Machine (c’s) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Killer Elite Squad

10/9 King of Pro Wrestling at Sumo Hall in Tokyo

* IWGP Title: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. EVIL

* Tokyo Dome Title Shot Rights: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii