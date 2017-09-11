9/10 NJPW Destruction Results: Fukushima, Japan

1. Yuji Nagata and Hirai Kawato def. Manabu Nakanishi and Shota Umino when Nagata submitted Unino with a Crossface.

2. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI def. Katsuya Kitamura and Tomoyuki Oka when Goto pinned Oka with a PK.

3. Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. Baretta and Jado when Yujiro pinned Gedo with the Pimp Juice DDT.

4. Juice Robinson and David Finlay Jr. def. Bad Luck Fale and Leo Tonga when Juice pinned Leo with Pulp Friction.

5. IWGP Intercontinental Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions Ryusuke Taguchi and Ricochet, IWGP Jr. and ROH TV Champion KUSHIDA and Togi Makabe def. Takashi Iizuka, TAKA, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemuru and El Desperado when Taguchi pinned TAKA with a roll-up.

6. IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine def. Killer Elite Squad and Guerrillas of Destiny to retain the titles when they pinned Tanga Loa with Fallout.

7. Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi def. Tomohiro Ishii and Will Ospreay when Naito pinned Ospreay with Destino.

8. NEVER 6-Man Tag Champions EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI def. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano and Rocky Romero to retain the titles when BUSHI pinned Romero with the MX.

9. Main Event in a Lumberjack Death Match for the NEVER Title: Minoru Suzuki w/Suzuki-Gun (c) def. Michael Elgin w/Taguchi Japan to retain the title with the Gotch Piledriver after Iizuka hit Elgin with the Iron Fingers.