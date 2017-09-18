9/16 NJPW Destruction Results: Hiroshima, Japan

1. Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI and Jado def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Jushin Liger and Tiger Mask IV

2. Juice Robinson and David Finlay Jr. def. Bad Luck Fale and Leo Tonga

3. RPG Vice def. Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens

4. Kota Ibushi, Michael Elgin and Togi Makabe def. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka and TAKA

5. IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions Ryusuke Taguchi and Ricochet def. Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemuru to retain the titles. Afterwards, Rocky Romero came out and said that Roppongi 3K was coming soon to go after the titles.

6. IWGP Tag Team Champions War Machine def. The Guerrillas of Destiny and Killer Elite Squad to retain the titles.

7. Los Ingobernables de Japon def. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and Gedo

8. IWGP Jr. Champion KUSHIDA def. El Desperado to retain the title. Will Ospreay came out after and challenged KUSHIDA to a future title match. Hiromu Takahashi also came out, but was laid out by Ospreay.

9. Main Event for the IWGP Intercontinental Title: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) def. Zack Sabre Jr. to retain the title. Tanahashi challenged Kota Ibushi to a future title match after.