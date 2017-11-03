The following is the final card for this Sunday’s NJPW Power Struggle iPPV live from Osaka, Japan on New Japan World.

* IWGP Intercontinental Title: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

* IWGP Jr. Title: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Marty Scrull

* NEVER Title, Bullrope Match: Minoru Suzuki (c) vs. Toru Yano

* IWGP US Title: Kenny Omega vs. Beretta

* Super Jr. Tag Tournament Finals: IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions Roppongi 3K (Sho and Yoh) w/Rocky Romero vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and ACH

* 10-Man Tag: CHAOS (IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI and Gedo) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi w/Daryl)

* Bullet Club (ROH Champion Cody Rhodes, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens) vs. TenCozy (Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan) and Togi Makabe

* Juice Robinson, KUSHIDA, Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask IV and Hirai Kawato vs. Suzuki-Gun (Zack Sabre Jr., El Desperado, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and TAKA)

* The Young Bucks vs. Dragon Lee and Titan

* David Finlay Jr. vs. Katsuya Kitamura

* The debut of Switchblade