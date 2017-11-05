Chris Jericho

In a major surprise during today’s New Japan Power Struggle iPPV live on New Japan World in Osaka, Japan, former WWE star Chris Jericho appeared in a video following Kenny Omega’s successful IWGP US Title defense against Trent Beretta to challenge Omega to a match at Wrestlekingdom 12 on January 4, 2018 at the Tokyo Dome.

Jericho and Omega had been going back and forth on Twitter as of late, taking shots at one another back and forth.

With this development, and the fact that Jericho’s upcoming rock and wrestling cruise scheduled for fall 2018 featuring a ROH live event, it appears Jericho is no longer under a WWE contract following his last appearance for the company in July.

This will be Jericho’s first non-WWE match since 1999 prior to his debut with the company, but not his first with New Japan, as Jericho competed for New Japan during the mid-to-late 1990s.

UPDATE as of 7:00 AM ET: Omega has accepted Jericho’s challenge and the match is now official for Wrestlekingdom 12 and will be for Omega’s IWGP US Title.

