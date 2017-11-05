In a major surprise during today’s New Japan Power Struggle iPPV live on New Japan World in Osaka, Japan, former WWE star Chris Jericho appeared in a video following Kenny Omega’s successful IWGP US Title defense against Trent Beretta to challenge Omega to a match at Wrestlekingdom 12 on January 4, 2018 at the Tokyo Dome.

Jericho and Omega had been going back and forth on Twitter as of late, taking shots at one another back and forth.

Well jeez, what can I say? Never meet your heroes, folks, lest they be a corporate stooge. https://t.co/oGU6R9uCfZ — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 21, 2017

4.75 stars? WTF are you talking about? You are sounding like a 4.75 star jackass right now…. https://t.co/zE1Xf7pzNG — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 27, 2017

Twitter angles are fun,but it’s just a lot of talk with absolutely no pay off. You’re there, I’m here. No more free publicity. Case closed. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 29, 2017

At least I could still work a half decent match in my costume….. 😇 pic.twitter.com/VDBUb5KOTr — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 3, 2017

Hey @KennyOmegamanX– u know I was ur boss #Gedo’s tag partner? I make 1 phone call & ur little @njpw1972 push ENDS. pic.twitter.com/AjgRPYlqzV — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 4, 2017

Hate to be fired and forced to go to the “majors”.You guys come off about as cool as Gedo’s haircut & red pajamas.Stay out of our business. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 4, 2017

Believe me, I’ve got zero interest in ur “business” or @njpw1972! But I’ve got an idea where we can settle this… 🛳 https://t.co/yU27djcYfG — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 5, 2017

Can’t chat,got a title match today (which you can all check out at #njpwworld 😉) BUT, I plan to revisit this topic tomorrow at 12 noon EST. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 5, 2017

With this development, and the fact that Jericho’s upcoming rock and wrestling cruise scheduled for fall 2018 featuring a ROH live event, it appears Jericho is no longer under a WWE contract following his last appearance for the company in July.

This will be Jericho’s first non-WWE match since 1999 prior to his debut with the company, but not his first with New Japan, as Jericho competed for New Japan during the mid-to-late 1990s.

UPDATE as of 7:00 AM ET: Omega has accepted Jericho’s challenge and the match is now official for Wrestlekingdom 12 and will be for Omega’s IWGP US Title.

Wrestleview.com will have more from the Power Struggle iPPV later today.