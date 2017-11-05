11/5 NJPW Power Struggle Results: Osaka, Japan

1. David Finlay Jr. def. Katsuya Kitamura with the Prima Nocha.

2. The Young Bucks def. Dragon Lee and Titan with the Cease and Desist (Crossface/Sharpshooter combo)

3. KUSHIDA, Juice Robinson, Jushin Liger, Tiger Mask IV and Hirai Kawato def. Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, TAKA, Yoshinobu Kanemuru and El Desperado when KUSHIDA submitted TAKA with the Hoverboard Lock.

4. TenCozy and Togi Makabe def. ROH Champion Cody Rhodes, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens when Kojima pinned Owens with the Lariat.

5. IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions Roppongi 3K w/Rocky Romero def. Ryusuke Taguchi and ACH to win the Super Jr. Tag Tournament when they pinned ACH with the 3K (Assisted Flatliner). After, The Young Bucks came out and challenged Roppongi 3K for Wrestlekingdom 12.

6. IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI and Gedo def. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi when Okada pinned BUSHI with the Rainmaker, while mocking Naito’s eye pose.

7. NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki def. Toru Yano in a Bullrope Death Match to retain the title after the Gotch Piledriver. There was heavy Suzuki-Gun interference throughout.

8. Marty Scrull def. IWGP Jr. Champion Will Ospreay to win the title after countering a roll-up. Afterwards, KUSHIDA, Hiromu Takahashi and Ospreay all made challenges to the title, with Scrull saying he will defend against all three of them in a Fatal 4-Way at Wrestlekingdom 12.

9. IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega def. Trent Baretta to retain the title with the One Winged Angel. Afterwards, Omega claimed he had no more challengers left to beat, then the Chris Jericho surprise video played. Following the video, Omega accepted Jericho’s challenge for Wrestlekingdom 12.

10. Main Event for the IWGP Intercontinental Title: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) def. Kota Ibushi to retain the title with the High Fly Flow. Afterwards, Tanahashi celebrated with his air-guitar routine, then the same Switchblade video played from months back, revealing it to be Jay White, back from his US excursion. White challenged Tanahashi for his Intercontinental Title at Wrestlekingdom 12, then laid him out to close the show.