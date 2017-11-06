On Monday, New Japan announced the teams for the 2017 World Tag League round-robin tournament that takes place from November 18 to December 11.

Block A

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens (Bullet Club)

* EVIL and SANADA (LIJ)

* Hangman Page and Yujiro Takahashi (Bullet Club)

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI (CHAOS)

* TenCozy

* Juice Robinson and Sami Callihan (debut)

* Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi

* NEVER Champion Minoru Suzuki and Takashi Iizuka (Suzuki-Gun)

Block B

* IWGP Tag Team Champions Killer Elite Squad (Suzuki-Gun)

* The Best Friends (Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor) (debut)

* David Finlay Jr. and Katsuya Kitamura

* War Machine

* Togi Makabe and Henare

* Michael Elgin and Jeff Cobb (debut)

* The Guerrillas of Destiny (Bullet Club)

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano (CHAOS)

What’s notable is that for the first time, all wrestlers who have previously announced matches for Wrestlekingdom 12 will not be in the tournament. The winning team (unless its Tag Champions Killer Elite Squad) will challenge for the IWGP Tag Team Titles at Wrestlekingdom 12 on January 4, 2018 at the Tokyo Dome.