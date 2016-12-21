12/21 Wednesday TV Previews: What’s airing on WWE NXT, WWE Total Divas, ROH and Lucha Underground tonight

Wednesday TV Previews for December 21, 2016.

* On WWE NXT, a new #1 Contender for the NXT Title will be determined between Bobby Roode, Tye Dillinger, Andrade Cien Almas and Roderick Strong.

* On ROH TV, its the fallout from the Final Battle PPV as new ROH Champion Kyle O’Reilly teams with reDRagon partner Bobby Fish and Dalton Castle against former ROH Champion Adam Cole and ROH Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

* On Lucha Underground, its the culmination of the Battle of the Bulls qualifying tournament.

* Finally on Total Divas, The Bellas take an IQ test to see who is smarter, plus Naomi gets nervous on the set of her first movie role.

