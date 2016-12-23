Autopsy report reveals Chyna died from “lethal combination” of drugs and alcohol, details on toxicology report

Former WWE star Chyna (Joanie Laurer) died from what was described as a “lethal combination of muscle relaxers, painkillers and alcohol” according to a coroner’s report that was officially made public by the Los Angeles Times this week.

Laurer, 46, was found dead at her home in Redondo Beach, California by a friend that went to check on her back on April 20. Toxicology tests indicated she had taken a mix of alcohol and a variety of medications used to treat insomnia.

Her mother described the former WWE Women’s and Intercontinental Champion as an “alcoholic” who “drank cheap wine” and was addicted to prescription medication. Police had ruled her death a possible accidental overdose when her body was found.