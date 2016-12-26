Eddie Edwards on TNA Championship run during issues within TNA, Kenny Omega on success of Japan stars in WWE

Eddie Edwards on TNA Championship run during issues within TNA
John Corrigan of Wrestledelphia.com featured an interview with current TNA Champion Eddie Edwards talking about his recent run as champion of the company while behind-the-scenes issues were very public within the media.
“You can’t concern yourself with rumors because there’s too many of them. You never know what is true and what is false. All we can worry about is the in-ring product, the promos, that’s all us. As for the backstage stuff, I don’t work in the office so I don’t have to concern myself with that. Everybody in the locker room has that same mentality. We want to put the best product forth that we can because we believe in what we’re doing, we believe in our chemistry and the family atmosphere that we have. Much like myself, we’re the underdogs and we prove that anything can happen at anytime. We’re out to prove to the world that we are the best wrestling company there is.”
Kenny Omega on success of Japan stars in WWE
Donald Wood is featuring an interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling star and Bullet Club member Kenny Omega discussing the success of former NJPW talents such as Finn Balor and AJ Styles within WWE in recent years.
“The way they’ve carved their own path is really original to their own character. Finn Balor has a very unique appearance and the way that he goes about his business shouldn’t be mimicked. If I showed up to NXT for example and started to play Mr. dress up, I’ll just look like a cheaper copy, right? AJ Styles had the great debut at the Royal Rumble and segued that into pretty much main event status. That is great and I’m really happy and proud of those guys, but I’ve always placed my priority on building a legacy in Japan first and foremost. AJ did a lot in a short time a New Japan. Finn Balor was one of the mainstays of the junior division, but I do think if he stayed he probably would have been a heavyweight draw as well. I feel like I don’t want to leave something incomplete in Japan if I do decide to move on. I love the country, I love the people and I do feel a sense of loyalty and I do feel like the best years and the best ideas I have in my brain should be given to accomplishing the dreams that I have had for New Japan.”