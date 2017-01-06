1/6-1/12 Upcoming Events: WWE TV tapings in Louisiana, TNA One Night Only PPV and TV Tapings in Orlando

Upcoming events for the week of January 6 to January 12, 2017.

WWE

* 1/6 live event in Columbus, Georgia

* 1/6 NXT live event in Largo, Florida

* 1/7 NXT live event in Ocala, Florida

* 1/7 live event in Bossier City, Louisiana

* 1/7 live event in Montgomery, Alabama

* 1/8 live event in Mobile, Alabama

* 1/8 live event in Lafayette, Louisiana

* 1/9 RAW TV Tapings in New Orleans, Louisiana

* 1/9 live event in Lake Charles, Louisiana

* 1/10 Smackdown Live TV Tapings in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

* 1/12 NXT live event in Tampa, Florida

* 1/12 NXT live event in Indianapolis, Indiana

TNA

* 1/6 TNA One Night Only PPV Tapings in Orlando, Florida

* 1/7 IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings in Orlando, Florida

* 1/8 IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings in Orlando, Florida

* 1/10 IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings in Orlando, Florida

* 1/11 IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings in Orlando, Florida

* 1/12 IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings in Orlando, Florida

US Indies

* 1/7 Style Battle debut iPPV in Tampa, Florida

* 1/7 AAW live event in LaSalle, Illinois

* 1/7 On Point Wrestling live event in Williamstown, New Jersey

* 1/8 FIP iPPV in Tampa, Florida

